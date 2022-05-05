JOPLIN, Mo. — After last weekend’s tune up meet at KU, the Missouri Southern track and field team is hitting the road for the MIAA Outdoor Championships.

The men finished third overall in the indoor championships, while the women placed sixth. The Lions have a lot to look forward to this weekend, as 28 athletes have NCAA Provisional Qualifying marks. So, at this meet, it’s all about execution.

Logan Bell, Missouri Southern javelin thrower, says, “We have five of the top 21 in the nation, javelin throwers. Discus, hammer, which is the kind of same thing as weight. Distance, there’s more distance events, and we’re really strong at distance so i think definitely outdoor, we’re definitely stronger than indoor.”

“It comes down to the last throw, making sure that our foot is in the ring. Our last jump, making sure that we’re hitting the board. Our last race, making sure that we’re crossing that finish line, so just giving it our all as much as we can,” says Jasmine Deckard, Missouri Southern track sprinter. “That’s the best that we can do.”

Bryan Schiding, Missouri Southern head coach, says, “In the indoor season, the kids competed very well. I think we overperformed for what we took to the conference meet. We came out well above the points, if you’re looking on paper. I think we’ve trained more, we have more kids that are competing at the outdoor championship. So I think going in we have the same mentality. It’s just as good a team.”

The meet will run from Friday, May 6 to Sunday, May 9 at Emporia State University.