JOPLIN, Mo. — Kicking off the final weekend of the regular season, Missouri Southern hosted Newman in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon. The Lions defeated the Jets in game one, 2-1, thanks to an RBI double by Tori Frazier. Game two went to 12, with Missouri Southern coming out with a 4-3 win.

The Lions will host Central Oklahoma in another doubleheader on Sunday.