JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern softball team hosted Fort Hays State on Saturday afternoon in each team’s second doubleheader of the weekend.

The Lions pulled off their second sweep in two days, blanking hays 8-0 after six innings in game one, and 3-1 in game two.

They’ll return to action on Satuday, April 9 in a doubleheader at Pittsburg State.