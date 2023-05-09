Early this morning, the MSSU men’s golf team left for the super regional tournament in Winona, Minnesota.

It’s been a huge year for the Lions after they captured both the MIAA regular season and tournament title for the first time in program history.

Head Coach Mike Wheeler was named MIAA Coach of the Year, while Tradgon McCrae earned MIAA Golfer of the Year and All-MIAA team honors. Ben Marckmann was also named to the All-MIAA team. MSSU now sets out for regionals hoping to qualify for nationals.

Tradgon McCrae said, “First time I think in history we’re going as a team up to regionals, at least since Wheeler’s been a part of the program, so it’s really exciting. Just hope our guys can get it done. It’s supposed to be pretty good weather, so hopefully we can go shoot some low numbers. Top six out of the 20 teams move on to nationals which would be really cool, and then top two individuals, not out of the top six teams get to go, so if we can get top six, it would be great.”

Ben Marckmann said, “I said that our number one priority for this season is to go to regionals and I’m super excited that we achieved our goal. Winning conference on top was definitely more than we expected or wanted, but at the end of the day, I’m very excited for regionals now.”