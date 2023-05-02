This weekend, Missouri Southern baseball gets ready to host Newman in the opening round of the MIAA tournament.

The first round will be a best of three series starting Friday at 1:00, game two will be Saturday at 1:00 and if needed game three will be Sunday at 1:00 all at Warren Turner Field. Winner moves on to the double elimination tournament hosted by Central Missouri in Warrensburg.

MSSU enters the postseason as the two-seed with a 38-12 overall record. The team stepped it up from 29 wins last season. The Lions are hungry for playoff success starting with this weekend.

Matt Miller said, “We’re super excited, we worked hard all year for this moment and it’s finally here, so we’re super happy and ready for it. We made it here and playing at home is just so much fun. Fans come out, everybody comes out to support. It’s awesome.”

Bryce Darnell said, “Credit to those guys for taking advantage of the opportunities they’ve gotten and so hopefully we continue with that, but I felt good about the improvement of our program and hopefully we can maintain some consistency as we go through the playoffs here.”