The 4th ranked Lions looked to bounce back against 18th ranked Central Missouri Friday night at home, but the Mules would steal game two 5-3 after winning game one of the series Thursday.

MSSU earned its runs off a three-run homer from Drew Davis in the seventh inning. Cole Woods was on the mound for the Lions and had 12 strikeouts in seven innings.

Game three between the two will be at 1:00 tomorrow back at Warren Turner Field.