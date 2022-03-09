JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Southern Lions move to 12-8 on the season after Wednesday’s win over the Minnesota Duluth baseball team.

The Lions successfully shut out the Bulldogs in their single game, 7-0. Missouri Southern was leading 3-0 in the bottom of the third inning, when a three-run homer by Webb City product Treghan Parker extended the lead to six. That shot marked Parker’s fifth home run of the season.

Southern will return to action on Friday, March 11 at Central Oklahoma. They’ll play two more games against the Bronchos that weekend- one on Saturday and one on Sunday.