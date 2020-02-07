Lions add 44 in 2020 recruiting class

JOPLIN, Mo. – Missouri Southern Head Football Coach Jeff Sims announced today a 44 athlete recruiting class for the 2020 football season.

“We want people in this program with a chip,” said Sims, “we want people that love this university and are proud of it, and don’t want to back down to anybody and want to show people why this place is special and we believe we added those people to our program.”

.@MOSOFOOTBALL head coach @CoachJSims talking about his 44 athlete recruiting class. He mentioned there are still three offers out for players as well. pic.twitter.com/jsdAhRrfZ6 — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 6, 2020

Three of the recruits come from the Southwest Missouri area. Joplin’s James Boyd and Garrett Landis joined the Lions. Aurora’s Clayton Cordova will also be a lion.

Most of the recruits come from the St. Louis area including three members of the Lutheran North state championship team from the 2019 season.

“We want guys that want to step into a program and actually be the reason that we are good and not just be on a team. And we know coming from those types of programs with the ability that they have that they have that want to have it shown. And when we meet these kids, they talk to us, they understand what we’re saying, it’s, they aren’t scared of hard work because that is what our program is built upon,” said MSSU recruiting coordinator, Dan McKinney.

For the full list follow the link to the story on Missouri Southern’s Athletic website: https://mssulions.com/news/2020/2/6/southern-football-announces-nsd20-signing-class.aspx