GOLDEN CITY, Mo. — Liberal girls basketball continues to look strong in defeating Bronaugh on Wednesday night in the 68th Annual Golden City Boys & Girls Basketball Tournament.

Ellaina LaNear and Taylor Swarnes both contributed heavily in the game. LaNear led all scorers with 18 points while Swarnes finished right behind with 17 points.

On the other end for Bronaugh, Gretchen Banes led the Ladycats with 13 points. They fall to 1-10 on the season. The Ladycats will play Dadeville on Friday a time has yet to be determined.

The Lady Bulldogs go to 12-2 on the year. Liberal advances to the semifinals to face Jasper on Friday, January 12th a time has yet to be announced.