Liberal-Arma 10U Softball Raising Funds for Babe Ruth World Series

Liberal-Arma 10U Softball All Stars hoisting their trophy after placing 3rd in their Kansas Regional tournament.

After winning the Kansas 10U state championship and placing third in the region tournament, Liberal-Arma’s softball team has earned a berth to the Babe Ruth World Series in Treasure Coast, Florida.

The opportunity provides more than the chance to compete against the best 8U, 10U and 12U competition in the country, but for some of the young ladies to travel and see an ocean for the first time as well.

As the team practices in preparation for the tournament, they are also working to raise funds that would get them to Florida as not all the members of the 11-girl team can financially make it to the Treasure Coast.

You can donate to the Liberal-Arma 10U team at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/liberalarma-bulldogs-state-champs

Hear from the Liberal-Arma 10U All Stars as they continue to work towards their goal tonight at 10 PM.