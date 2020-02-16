Late Rally Not Enough For MSSU Women

JOPLIN, Mo — The Missouri Southern Women’s team nearly erased a 14-point deficit in the second half as they come up short of victory, 65-61, against Missouri Western.

Lions Senior Destiny Cozart scored a team-high 15 points in the loss, the team’s 15th on the season. Cozart had hit two three’s late to get MSSU within one point but her three point try for the win was off the mark.

Purdy native Layne Skiles scored 13 for MSSU on Saturday and Kai Jones added 12 points for Southern. Cassville product Madi Stokes, a big part of the Lions comeback, scored six points.

The Lions next take the road to Maryville to face Northwest Missouri on Thursday. The Lions defeated Northwest in their first matchup against them this week.

PINK GAME

The Lions wore special alternate jersey’s with the MSSU lettering in pink as it was Pink Day at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in support of breast cancer awareness. Three of the jersey’s were auctioned off to benefit the Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation.

.@MssuWbb is getting set to battle Missouri Western on Pink Day. The team is wearing special alternate Jerseys in support of Breast Cancer awareness. A few jerseys will be auctioned to benefit Hope 4 You Breast Cancer Foundation@mososports @KSNLocalSports @KSNLocalNews pic.twitter.com/BOLd9bGT6B — Kevin Ryans (@OfficialKevRy) February 15, 2020

MSSU MEN VICTORIOUS

In the following game, the Missouri Southern Men’s Basketball team, led by Cam Martin’s 45 points got back in the win column with a 97-87 victory over Missouri Western