JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday evening, the 10th ranked Missouri Southern Lions baseball team was back on their home turf as the host of the Central Region Tournament. They began with Arkansas Tech.

A late go ahead two-run homer from Chayton Beck gave the Lions a 4-3 win over the Wonder Boys and eventually won them the game. Southern will play Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday at 6 p.m. MSSU and Mankato met earlier in the season at Warren Turner Field where the Lions fell 9-7.

The winner of the game advances to the championship game Saturday, May 20 at 6 p.m.