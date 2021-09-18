Last minute touchdown gives MSSU first win over UCO since 2013

EDMOND, Ok. – Atiba Bradley has his first MIAA win.

With less than a minute to play, Missouri Southern quarterback Dawson Herl connected on a 54 yard touchdown pass to Brian Boyd Jr. that gave the Lions a 14-10 lead over Central Oklahoma.

A Dylan Bolden interception sealed the game, as the Lions won 14-10 to move to 1-2 on the season.

“I just wanted to score honestly,” Boyd Jr. said. “It was fourth down, three yards to go. We called either a slant or a fade, and I wanted to win so we went for the fade. Obviously the results are what we wanted.”

“They do what we ask,” head coach Atiba Bradley said. “They come and they fight and you’re finally seeing it pay off. I’m excited. I’m excited for them because they deserve it.”

The win over UCO is the first for the Lions since 2013 and snaps a 6 game losing streak against the Bronchos. This is the first win for MSSU over an MIAA opponent other than Northeastern State or Lincoln since 2016.

Southern will be back in action next Saturday when the Lions host Fort Hays State for Homecoming. Kickoff from Fred G. Hughes Stadium is slated for 2 pm.