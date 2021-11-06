Last-minute blocked field goal costs Pittsburg State win over Washburn

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University football team went into Saturday afternoon’s contest against the Washburn Ichabods knowing that they had to win to make the playoffs. They came extremely close to a win- but a last second blocked field goal cost them the game.

Things didn’t get off to a great start for the Gorillas, as a Mak Sexton pass was picked off, putting the Ichabods in the red zone. Zach Willis would cash in on the turnover, putting Washburn up 7-0.

However, it didn’t take long for Pittsburg State to even things up. A Washburn fumble was immediately scooped up by Rico Payton; he ran it back into the end zone to even things up.

The momentum continually swung back and forth in the game, with the Gorillas trailing 28-20 in the fourth quarter. There was hope on the horizon, however, when the ball was fumbled off Cole Gentry’s kickoff. Joseph Nichols recovered the ball, and Pittsburg State quickly positioned themselves back in touchdown territory.

Chad Dodson handed the ball off to Tyler Adkins, who ran it in for the touchdown, cutting the Washburn lead to two points. However, after a failed two-point conversion, the Gorillas were still down by two.

The defense managed to hold Washburn off on the ensuing drive. When Pittsburg State got the ball back, they pushed things quickly. Cross Holmes positioned himself for a field-goal try at the 33-yard line- which would win the game. But the kick was blocked, solidifying Washburn’s 28-26 win.

Brian Wright, Pittsburg State head coach, says, “We got 15 guys that will be playing their last game in a Gorilla uniform, and we owe it to them to give them everything we got. I think you have a choice as a man of how you’re gonna react to tough situations and adversity. Are you gonna be a grown man and continue to do things the right way, or are you gonna be a guy that likes to point fingers at somebody else and make excuses and not be a grown man. So you have a choice to make there and I think our guys will choose the right thing.”

The Gorillas will play their final game of the season on Saturday, November 13 at Fort Hays State. Kickoff is slated for 1:00 p.m.