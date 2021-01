FRONTENAC, Kan. -- The Webb City boys basketball team got a 78-60 win over Frontenac in the Freeman Sports Medicine Mid-Season Shoot-Out. The Cardinals lagged behind in the first quarter, but pulled ahead after several time-outs. They started piling on the points by the end of the first half, and kept the lead to get a win. The Shoot-Out continues on Saturday, January 22 at 1:00 p.m.