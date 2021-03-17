Lamar’s Case Tucker commits to play baseball at Missouri Southern

LAMAR, Mo. — A football state champion with Lamar High School, Case Tucker took to Twitter Wednesday morning to announce his commitment to play — not football — but baseball with Missouri Southern State University.

Extremely excited to announce I have committed to Missouri Southern to continue my athletic and academic career! All glory to Jesus!⚾️🦁 pic.twitter.com/ZTb3ustblN — Case Tucker (@case_34_tucker) March 17, 2021

A multi-sport standout for the Tigers, Tucker still has one more baseball season left this spring. But when asked if he ever had any thought of trying to pursue football, Tucker said ever since he was younger baseball was always his main focus.

Now, Tucker will get his chance to play outfield for the Lions come next season as he also plans to major in finance.

“Football’s crossed my mind maybe once or twice, but not too much” Tucker said. “Baseball’s kind of been the path that I’ve wanted to take . . . I’d always kind of been interested in the [Missouri Southern] program cause they’ve been good for years and years, and I took a visit.”

“I really liked the coaches, the campus, and I got to visit with a few of the players, and they’re just awesome, really personable, and it was a really good fit.”