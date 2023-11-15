LAMAR, MO – Coach Jared Beshore and the Lamar Tigers will face a new challenge come Saturday against Lafayette County.

After their 35-18 win against Adrian, Beshore said his group will put their focus this week on cleaning up some miscues.

“We’ve got to polish everything up,” Beshore said.

“We’re trying to find ways to make those little improvements, and just play for our season because everyone is playing for one more week.”

With several appearances over the last decade, the state quarterfinals are not unfamiliar territory for the Tigers.

Beshore emphasized his group must take advantage of their previous experience.

“Being in this spot before can be a positive, but it can also be a negative,” Beshore said.

“If the kids don’t take advantage of their previous experiences, it can cause complacency and things of that nature, so they have to use their previous experiences in a positive way.”

Lamar will host the Huskers on Saturday at 1 p.m.