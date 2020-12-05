Lamar Tigers win 8th state championship over St. Pius X

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers are the new Class 2 state champions.

The Tigers played the St. Pius X Warriors in Jefferson City for the title.

The game was stagnant going into halftime, with a 0-0 score.

The game remained scoreless until Jason Wilson scored a 40-yard field goal for the Warriors. However, they didn’t hold the lead for long. Joel Beshore sent a 74-yard touchdown pass to Mason Gastel. The Tigers took a 6-3 lead at that point.

An Austin Wilkerson interception put the game on ice, at which points the Tigers ran down the clock. They got the win, 6-3.

Jared Beshore, Lamar head coach, says, “”They all feel great. This one feels extremely special because of where these guys come from and what they have to overcome. Coming up through the ranks, they haven’t had as much success as a class. And they’ve had to overcome and build and build and grind and grind to become what they are.”

Case Tucker, Lamar senior quarterback says, “One of our big goals was to get those young guys a state championship so they know how it feels and they can get older in the program and get one for themselves.”

This marks Lamar’s 8th state championship, and their first with new head coach Jared Beshore.

The Tigers had previously won seven straight titles under Scott Bailey, until the streak was snapped in 2018.