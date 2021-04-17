Lamar takes home Jasper Invitational Tournament trophy; East Newton places second, College Heights third

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers are the new Jasper Invitational Tournament champions after taking down #5 East Newton, 2-1. The Tigers punched their ticket to the championship game with a 2-0 win over College Heights Christian in the semi-final round of the tournament.

College Heights placed third overall with a 6-4 win over Archie. They had previously advanced to the semi-final round with a 16-8 win over Liberal.

The tournament was held at the Joplin Athletic Complex, instead of Jasper, due to poor weather and field conditions.

