Lamar swimmer hopes to be remembered for more than just athletics

LAMAR, Mo. — When it comes to girls swimming there might be none better in our area than Lamar senior Meghan Watson.

A three-time state qualifier , Watson has also been named an All-State performer two straight years.

Last season, she was the first Lamar swimmer to win a Southwest Missouri Championship after she placed first in the 100 butterfly.

Now that her senior season is underway, Watson hopes to improve her times and placing in route to another state meet appearance, but that’s not all she’d like to be remembered for at Lamar.

Watson says, “I’d like to get as many records on the board as I can. I’d really like people to look up at the board and see and say ‘Wow, she was a really good swimmer.’ But I also really want to be remembered for my academics. I try really hard in school on top of that so I’d like people to think ‘Wow, that was a student-athlete, a really really determined student athlete.”