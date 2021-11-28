Lamar senior Landin Myers to complete final season as manager of the Tigers

LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers are a perennial power in the Big 8 conference, and one of the most well-respected teams in southwest Missouri. With eight state titles under their belt (and possibly another after their Class 2 championship matchup on Friday) you can’t chalk up their success to just one person.

One important member of the team, you won’t see on the field. Landin Myers is a senior this year, and he’s acted as the manager of the Tigers for the last three. Myers has cerebral palsy, which has prevented him from playing sports- but that doesn’t stop him from loving football.

In his time as manager, he’s had a front row seat to many memorable wins, including last year’s state championship. But through all the amazing games he’s been around for, hanging out with the team and being with his friends is by far his favorite part of the manager gig.

Myers says, “Every Thursday we have what’s called the team meal, and I love to go eat food with the players and know more about them when we go out and eat. They know that I can’t play with what I have with my legs, but they also give me a chance to help out in different ways and be part of the Brotherhood, which I love.”

Myers will have the opportunity to manage one final game on Friday, December 3: The Tigers are set to face Lutheran St. Charles in the Class 2 championship at Faurot Field in Columbia. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.