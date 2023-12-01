LAMAR, MO – Ahead of their state title game on Saturday, Lamar High School held a pep rally for the Tigers football team.

Several members of the team addressed the student body, along with Lamar head football coach Jared Beshore.

“Being a part of this community is huge in us getting an opportunity to make them proud,” said Beshore.

“It means a lot to bring this community pride and enjoyment.”

Jim Weber, assistant principal of Lamar High School, said he’s proud of the success the Tigers have brought to the community, but also admires the hard work they put in.

“All these kids and coaches have worked really hard,” Weber said.

“They’ve put in a ton of time and effort, and we’re always proud of them. Our teachers and students are proud of everything this group has accomplished, and what they’ve been able to do.”

Lamar will take on Valle Catholic in the Class 2 State Championship in Columbia, Missouri on Saturday at 3 p.m.