COLUMBIA, MO – The Lamar Tigers overcame an early 21-0 deficit to defeat Valle Catholic 35-28 in overtime, winning Class 2 State Championship title.

In the first half, Valle Catholic looked to run away with the victory in jumping out to a 21-0 lead. However, in the 2nd quarter, Lamar started to get it going after Alex Wilkerson found Chase Querry for a 69 yard touchdown pass.



Trailing by 7 with 6 minutes left to play, backed up on their own goal line, Wilkerson dropped in a dime to Chase Querry and he took off for a 91-yard touchdown, and the Tigers tied it up at 28-apiece.



Late in the game, it was Lamar’s defense that stepped up big with a sack by Trace Wooldridge, preventing the Warriors from scoring late in the game.



The game went to overtime, and on the first play of scrimmage, Wilkerson took the handoff and ran in for a 25-yard score to give Lamar a 35-28 lead.



On the final play of the game, Lamar’s defense sealed the deal to allow the Tigers to win their 9th State Championship in school history.

