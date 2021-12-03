Lamar comes up short in Class 2 state title game

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Turnovers and penalties doomed Lamar’s quest for a ninth state title, as the Tigers fell to Lutheran St. Charles 33-27 in the Class 2 state championship game Friday.

During a seven minute opening drive, Lamar opened the scoring with a one yard quarterback keeper from Joel Beshore. A 62 yard pass from Beshore to Trace Willhite quickly made it a 13-0 game.

A quick 62 yard strike for Lutheran St. Charles made it 13-7. A Lamar fumble and Cougars scoop and score gave Lutheran the 14-13 lead going into halftime.

Lamar and Lutheran St. Charles traded touchdowns for most of the third quarter, before another Lutheran score tied the game at 27 in the fourth.

Tied at 27 with less than 10 seconds to play in the second half, the Cougars gave the ball to Arlen Harris Jr., who scored from 2 yards out to give Lutheran the 33-27 lead.

Lamar attempted to lateral the ball on the game’s final play, but a penalty on Lamar would prevent another final attempt.

With the loss, Lamar ends the season at 13-1.