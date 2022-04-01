LAMAR, Mo. — The Lamar High School Archery team has some exciting news.

Freshman Kynlee McCulloch is headed to Louisville, Kentucky this May. She will be competing in the National Archery Tournament with her team of about 22 students. She is the team’s best shooter and her coaches say she shoots better than most seniors at competitions.

Kynlee says she is excited to represent Lamar and Missouri and show off her shooting skills.

“I am over excited. I’m very thankful for the talent God has given me to be able to shoot,” said Kynlee McCulloch, Freshman.

“Kynlee is one of those once-in-a-lifetime kiddos. She excels academically, she excels athletically, so we haven’t see a kid like that in awhile,” said Darcy Reed, Archery Coach.

Kynlee’s goal for nationals is to shoot a perfect score of 300.