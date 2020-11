MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. — The Lamar Tigers advanced to the Class 2 state semifinals Saturday, after defeating Liberty 32-8 on the road.

The first half was plagued by penalties and slipping and sliding, but the Tigers still took an 8-0 lead into the half.

The offense came alive in the second, finding the endzone three more times in route to the win.

Lamar will host Jefferson (Festus) in the state semifinal next Saturday, November 28. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.