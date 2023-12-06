DIAMOND, MO – Coming off a district championship win, Diamond Lady Wildcats head coach Marty Atnip returns all five of his starters this season.

Diamond’s basketball program has steadily rebuilt during Atnip’s tenure in going 1-25 just four years ago. The 5-0 Gem City Classic champions are already gaining momentum after Tuesday’s win, and Atnip said it’s all a credit to his roster’s experience.

“We’re a seasoned group,” Atnip said.

“Having all of my lettermen coming back is a big advantage in looking to make a deep playoff run.”

Among many returning is former Southwest Conference player of the year Grace Frazier. Known to have lead her group in scoring, Frazier said she is happy to see the progress in being just a few games in.

“We’ve already had great progress just five games in,” Frazier said.

“I’m seeing a lot of girls stepping up this year, and that’s really the best part.”

Returning with Frazier is tri-sport athlete Lauren Turner. Playing volleyball, basketball, and softball Turner’s success translates to many different stages.

The junior guard said being reliable is a key asset to making this roster so special.

“I’ve been playing with these girls since seventh grade,” Turner said.

“It’s nice to have girls you can rely on and will push you no matter what. Having trust in your teammates is such an important thing.”

The Lady Wildcats will travel to play at Crane on December 7th.