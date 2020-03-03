Lady Warriors seek first sectional win since 2002

JOPLIN, Mo. – Tomorrow night in Nevada the Lady Warriors of McAuley have the ability to do something that they haven’t done in some of the current players lifetimes…win sectionals.

The Lady Warriors last won a sectional game in 2002, but this will be their first appearance in a sectional since 2007.

The Lady Warriors will battle Montrose (25-3) on Tuesday night in Nevada at 6 PM.

McAuley will face a taller team that likes to slow down the tempo, but Head Coach Mike Howard is not counting his team out.

“You know we’ve had some injuries, we’ve had some sicknesses through out the year. I think we’ve only had a handful of games throughout the entire year where I’ve had my entire team. But that really allowed the other players to really stand up and put some work in and build up confidence for this time so now they’re confident going into a game like tomorrow that we have there. They’re confident and I have all the confidence in the world in putting those players into the game. It really just brought us together more as a team. We’re a small team, but we have a lot of heart so we play with passion and we think we’re ready for tomorrow night,” said Coach Howard.