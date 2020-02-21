Lady Warriors pull away for 46-30 victory over Thomas Jefferson

JOPLIN, Mo. – Led by 21 points from McAuley Senior, Taylor Schiefelbein, the Lady Warriors win their Senior Night game 46-30 over Thomas Jefferson.

It’s Senior Night at McAuley Catholic! The Lady Warriors lead the Lady Cavs 13-11 at the half. pic.twitter.com/A0vvhIV6Od — Ethan Schmidt (@EthanSchmidtTV) February 21, 2020

The Lady Warriors improved to 18-7 on the season and earned the #1 seed in the Class 1 District 5 tournament that will be at Liberal High School. McAuley will face the winner of the Bronaugh – Sheldon game in the semifinals.

As for Thomas Jefferson they will return to action on Saturday at Webb City High School in the Class 2 District 12 tournament. They will face Diamond.