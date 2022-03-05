KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Southern women’s basketball team is headed to the MIAA Tournament championship game after defeating Missouri Western in the tournament semifinals Saturday 65-58.

The Lions trailed by eight points at halftime, and by as many as 11 points in the third quarter. But the Southern defense forced 26 Missouri Western turnovers and helped Southern stay in the game, even as they shot 35 percent from the field.

“Our defense is probably one of the best things about our team,” Missouri Southern’s Layne Skiles said. “Our half court defense, in my opinion, I think is phenomenal. So when we get stops on defense, our offense tends to flow from the energy we get from our defense. I always tell Lacy when I inbound the ball, ‘Let’s go get a bucket.’ You gotta focus on one possession at a time and focus on the one possession that you have.”

“Our defense is kind of what pushes momentum into our offensive end,” Lacy Stokes added. “We focus on stops at a time, and when we get those stops, we just really need to respond on the offensive end. Having people like Layne, and Brooke [Stauffer], and Madi [Stokes], our defense is phenomenal for us.”

The Lions’ gritty performance earned them their 17th straight win. Despite this accomplishment, head coach Ronnie Ressel believes his team is playing with a chip on their shoulder.

“I think our kids have taken that to heart,” Ressel said. “Because the last five years we’ve been eight, nine, ten, finish in the conference. Come up here, one and done. And so people still look at us and think Missouri Western or Central Missouri or Fort Hays are gonna win that game, they’re going against Missouri Southern. But it’s just the ability of these kids to respond game in, game out, especially on the defensive end. And make plays when we need to make plays.”

Lacy Stokes finished the game with 32 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Skiles posted 13 points and three assists, while Cameron Call chipped in five points.

Missouri Southern will face co-regular season MIAA champions Fort Hays State in Sunday’s championship game. Tip off is set for 1:00 p.m.