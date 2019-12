PITTSBURG, Kan. -- For the 15th time in football program history, the Pittsburg State University Gorillas will have a new head football coach.

Brian Wright was introduced to Pitt State nation today in front of many fans, alumni and current players. Wright is coming to Pittsburg after spending the last four seasons at the University of Toledo as the offensive coordinator. During his time with the Rockets, he saw his offensive units shatter school records.