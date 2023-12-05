JOPLIN, MO – Coming off a 4-23 record last season, head coach Brad Cox and the Joplin Lady Eagles are trying to build a strong culture in 2023.

“This year, culture is our focus,” said senior Bailey Owens.

“We’re trying to come together as a team, and build a strong foundation.”

Senior point guard Ashley Phillips echoed Owens, she said a big part of building a strong foundation starts with leading by example.

“If we come in and work hard, everyone else will be inspired to do so,” Phillips said.

“The team chemistry is off to a great start, and we’re all looking forward to achieving the same goals in becoming better people and players.”

A new year means new goals, and Cox said this season will be about the rebuild.

“Last year we were just trying to find a navigational plan for this program,” Cox said.

“In 2023, we’re challenging the girls to work hard, get in the gym, and follow up with improvement.”

Cox said he’s focused on taking a new approach in having a more transformational style of coaching.

“My goal is to be a transformational coach, not a transactional coach. I’m very competitive, but I care more about the girls love for the game at the end of the year.”

The Lady Eagles will participate in the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic from December 7th through the 9th.