This week, the Joplin girls basketball program put on a youth camp for local athletes. The camp hosted young basketball players ranging from 2nd-6th grade.

The campers went through dribbling and shooting drills while also competing in shooting contests. Head girls coach Brad Cox and senior Ashley Phillips spoke on being able to teach the younger generation.

Brad Cox said, “I’ve had probably the most fun I’ve had in a long time with these kids. They just come with full energy and full of life and just they have a love for the game and they love being around their friends and developing that for our future. Like I said, our younger generations are always the future.”

Ashley Phillips said, “It’s very cool because when I was at a young age, having all the high schoolers help and just being able to look up to them and it’s so fun to give back to them and be able to see them and knowing that we can watch them grow as they get older too.”