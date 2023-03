The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs would face Grandview Saturday afternoon in the Class 5 District 7 semifinals. CJ would cruise to a win taking it 68-37.

Destiny Buerge would lead the charge putting up 31 points in the game, while Kylie Scott was next with 13 points and made it a double-double with 11 rebounds.

CJ now heads to the district championship game against Webb City Tuesday, March 7 at 6 p.m.