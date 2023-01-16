The Carl Junction Lady Bulldogs would put together a big week last week continuing what’s been an impressive season for them so far.

They would host both Republic and Nixa last week, both teams being ranked in Class Six.

The Lady Bulldogs would take Republic down to the wire and defeat them 50-48.

Against Nixa, Carl Junction would roll to a 56-43 win over the Eagles.

CJ is now 12-1 on the season. This weekend, they’ll be up in Pittsburg competing in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs have plenty of momentum after a strong week last week and feel confident headed into this weekend’s tournament.

Head coach Brad Shorter said, “It was a great week for us, a very tough week. We saw that on our schedule early and thought, ‘Wow, we’re gonna have Republic and Nixa the same week.’ You know we were fortunate to have them here at home so we didn’t have to travel, but our girls played really hard and stuck to the game plan, did a great job late in the ballgame of taking care of the basketball and got two huge wins for us.”

Sophomore guard Dezi Williams said, “I think it was a pretty big week for us and we prepared really good. We knew that it was a big week, so we put all our work in and really focused that week and so we could get those big wins.”