After an outstanding career with Missouri Southern and announcing her entrance to the transfer portal, Lacy Stokes has made her decision on where she’ll go next.

Stokes announced on her Instagram late Monday evening she will be headed to Missouri State for her next chapter.

She joins a Lady Bears team that finished 20-12 overall this past season and 14-6 in Missouri Valley Conference play. They also went to the WNIT tournament and were beat in the first round by Nebraska.

Stokes leaves behind a strong legacy at Missouri Southern earning MIAA Freshman and Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season. She also grabbed another MIAA first-team honor in the 2022-23 season and led the Lions to an MIAA title and Sweet 16 appearance. She was also the fastest Lion to 1,000 career points.