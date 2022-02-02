JOPLIN, Mo. — As we told you earlier in the week, Missouri Southern women’s basketball point guard Lacy Stokes was named the MIAA Player of the Week not just for the first, but for the second time this season.

She earned the honor for her performances against Rogers State and Northeastern State. Stokes also leads the MIAA in assists and assists per game, as well as free throws attempted, steals, and steals per game. She’s the only player in Division II overall to rank in the top-10 for each of those categories, but she’s not doing it for the recognition. In fact, it was news to her you could even get this award.

Stokes says, “I didn’t even know it was an honor that was even possible, and then the first time I got it, I was like, ‘Holy cow, that’s unbelievable.’ Then to get it again, it just makes you think about the people that have got you where you are, and I just know I wouldn’t be here without them. It makes me feel proud to be successful in what I’ve learned and what people have kind of pushed me to be.”

Stokes added that her goal for the season is not just to make, but to win the MIAA tournament.

The Missouri Southern women will be back in action on Saturday, February 5 at Central Missouri. Tip-off is slated for 1:00 p.m.