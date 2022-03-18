RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. — Missouri Southern’s Lacy Stokes has been named an All-American after her historic freshman season with the Lions. The award is just the latest in a string of honors that Stokes has earned.

Stokes is the first Lion to be named an All-American since Melissa Grider in 1996. She’s also the ninth Missouri Southern player to earn the honor, but just the first freshman.

She was previously named the MIAA Freshman of the Year and Player of the Year, making her the first player to earn both honors at once. She set program records for single-season scoring, single-game scoring, points in a single MIAA Tournament game, points scored in the MIAA Tournament, points per game average, games scoring 20 or more points, games scoring 20 or more points in a row, games scoring 30 or more points, assist-turnover ratio, steals, steals per game, games with five or more steals, games with six or more steals, and steals in an NCAA Tournament game.

Stokes was a huge part of Missouri Southern’s season, which saw them earn a share of the MIAA title and clinch their first Division II national tournament appearance since 1996. In preseason polls, they were picked to finish ninth by coaches and tenth by the media.