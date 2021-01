HUTCHINSON, Kan. -- The official list of which high school seniors are invited to the 48th annual Kansas Shrine Bowl was released on Saturday.

The event will feature some of the best high school football players, which includes four local faces. Wide receiver Tanner Barcus (Parsons), offensive lineman Caleb Murillo (Columbus), defensive lineman Dee Wideman (Girard) and defensive back Darell Jones (Field Kindley) all received invitations to this year's game. Additionally, all four of the participants will suit up for the East squad.