After a strong season from the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team, a big announcement was made Tuesday afternoon by star player Lacy Stokes.

Stokes will be entering the transfer portal after two seasons with the Lions. In her two years at MSSU, Stokes had two breakout campaigns earning MIAA Player of the Year in her freshman season and helping lead the team to an MIAA title and Sweet 16 appearance this last year.

Stokes also earned All-American honorable mention honors in both years. She’s the fastest player to 1,000 career points at Missouri Southern and averaged 18.4 points per game in her two seasons with the team.