MT. VERNON, Mo. — Mt. Vernon’s Lacy Stokes broke 2,000 career points in Thursday’s 70-22 win over Cassville.

Stokes scored her 2,000th point in the fourth quarter on an and-one play. She also led the game in scoring with 27 points. Ellie Johnston also put up 21, while Cameryn Cassity had 10.

Mt. Vernon will face Seneca in the Class 4, District 12 title game on Saturday, March 6. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Vernon High School.