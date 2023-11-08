ALTAMONT, KS – Grizzlies star pitcher Riley Bebb signed her national letter of intent to play for UMKC in front of a school cafeteria filled with friends and family.

“It’s just a blessing,” Bebb said.

“I get to go live the dream of being like the big girls I watched on TV when I was little.”

Bebb said the decision to choose UMKC came from her chemistry with the coaches.

“I absolutely loved the coaches when I got to know them,” said Bebb.

“They followed me after my camp in Kansas City, and they really just felt like family to me.”

A multi-sport athlete, Bebb also competes in track. Playing multiple sports helped Bebb become more versatile and accelerate injury recovery time.

“I hurt my ankle in track last year, and I had to learn to come back from that,” Bebb said.

“I had to learn to pitch on a hurt ankle during a tournament in the week that followed, so being able to function and play different sports is great.”

Bebb plans to major in business, but after college, she said she wants to come back home.

“My parents told me I don’t have to come back and run the farm if that’s not something I wanted, but I’ve always wanted to do it,” said Bebb.

“I want to come back and help my dad as much as I possibly can.”