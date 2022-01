PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pittsburg State University freshman L.J. Kiner has been named MIAA Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at last Friday’s Rumble in the Jungle Invitational.

He won the triple jump with a length of 51’11.25″. That was enough to tie the Pittsburg State Indoor record for that event, as well as become the top mark in all of Division II so far this season.

As of Tuesday, Pittsburg State’s men’s track and field team is ranked third in the nation, according to the USTFCCCA.