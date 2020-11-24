KSHSAA votes to allow winter sports season to start on time

TOPEKA, Kan. — High school winter sports seasons will be allowed to start on time, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has decided.

KSHSAA’s Board of Directors held a virtual meeting on Tuesday afternoon, where they decided by a vote of 53-22 to allow winter sports to begin competition on time.

There will be a moratorium on competition starting on December 23 and extending through January 7.

Middle school sports are also permitted to start on time, and will follow the timeline of high school sports.