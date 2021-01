TOPEKA, Kan. — Starting next week, more spectators will be allowed to attend Kansas high school winter sports events.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association voted 46-27 to allow for four spectators per participant at winter sports events beginning January 29.

The policy will remain in effect until the end of the winter sports season.

Local school districts will still be permitted to choose to have stricter limitations based on gym seating and local health department guidelines.