KSHSAA suspends all spring activities for week of March 16-22

In response to the Kansas Department of Education’s recommendation that all schools be closed next week due to COVID-19, the Kansas State High School Activities Association has suspended all spring sports and activities through Sunday, March 22.

“Effective Monday, March 16, all spring sports and activities are suspended through Sunday, March 22,” the association said in a statement on Sunday. “This includes cancellation of all practices and competitions for this week.”

The statement continued, “This prohibition is consistent with KSDE and governmental guidance and may be extended, should conditions warrant. Please note spring sports team members are prohibited from club or outside team participation and practice during this period. Not only would such outside participation be contrary to handbook rule, it would be contrary to the very reason activities are cancelled during the time we seek to mitigate potential transfer of the contagion.”

KSHSAA recently canceled the remainder of the state basketball tournament after its quarterfinal round to help in the effort of containing the spread of COVID-19.