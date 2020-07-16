KSHSAA releases statement following Gov. Kelly’s plan to delay school start

TOPEKA, Kan. — Following Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s order mandating that all Kansas schools remain closed until after Labor Day, September 7, the Kansas State High School Activities Association released the following statement.

“The KSHSAA believes participation in school and school activities is critical for the students of Kansas, and we strive to provide those opportunities for students this fall. This Friday (Sept. 17), the KSHSAA had planned to distribute considerations and guidance for all fall activities to take place starting Aug. 17. With the announcement today (July 15) from Gov. Kelly, we will not release any information Friday. Rather, we will go back and look at models and plans that are in place with a delayed start and release information when appropriate.”

Week 1 of high school football in Kansas was set to begin September 3. It is unclear what Kelly’s mandate will mean for high school practices and workouts.