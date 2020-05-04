KSHSAA releases 2020 summer guidelines

TOPEKA, Ks. — The Kansas State High School Activities Association has released its guidelines for summer workouts and other activities amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations board of directors voted on Friday in favor of eliminating the usual dead period, allowing coaches to begin their summer programs with their players no earlier than June 1. The board also voted in favor of a two week acclimation period for athletes when workouts are allowable.

The first week, with a minimum of five days of conditioning, athletes are limited to a maximum of three hours of physical activity per student per day. Physical activity includes any warm-up, stretching, conditioning and weight-lifting activities. Organized competition sanctioned by an outside organization or between students from different schools can not take place during this time. In the second week, athletes are limited to a maximum of five hours of activity. After the two week period, organized competition can begin.

For a complete look at KSHSAA’s summer guidelines, click the following link: http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/pdf/SummerGuidelines.pdf