KSHSAA Board of Directors to vote on plan for alternative fall sports season

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas State High School Activities Association Executive Board approved on Monday a plan that would give schools that have canceled, or will cancel, all fall activities the opportunity to take those seasons and move them to the spring.

The proposal will go before the KSHSAA board of directors, who will vote on the plan Friday at 3:00 pm.

If passed, the plan would place members schools into two groups based on class. If more than half of the schools in a group cancel even one activity this fall, all schools in that group will move all fall activities to the spring.

There would be no fall sports state meets or playoffs in the alternate season.

Spring activities would be pushed back, but the number of competitions would not change. The plan would also allow for spring state meets and championships. There would be overlap between the alternate fall season and spring season.

