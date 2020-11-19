KSHSAA Board of Directors to discuss winter sports proposals

TOPEKA, Kan. — In light of recent increases in coronavirus cases in Kansas, the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s Executive Board unanimously supporting proposing alterations to the winter sports season.

The proposal would delay the start of competitions for winter activities until January 15, with no fans in attendance at events from January 15 through the 28. Limited fans would be allowed after.

Masking would be mandatory, with exceptions made for athletes in competition and officials.

Competition numbers in all activities would also be limited.

The KSHSAA Board of Directors is expected to discuss these proposals in a meeting to be held on November 24th.

To take an in depth look at the proposals, click here.